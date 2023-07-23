Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) A labourer died of electrocution while cleaning a drain in suburban Santacruz here on Sunday, a fire official said.

The incident took place in Santacruz east area in the afternoon, he said.

Also Read | Rain Forecast and Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Konkan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Other Regions Till July 27.

The labourer was hired to clean a private drain of a pathology centre, where he suffered an electric shock due to a motor running at the site, the official said.

The unidentified labourer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding that the Vakola police is probing the death.

Also Read | Manipur Horror: Freedom Fighter's 80-Year-Old Wife Burnt Alive By Armed Group in Kakching Amid Attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)