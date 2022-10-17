Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday recorded 96 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,52,576, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,738, while the count of recoveries reached 11,31,715 after 111 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

With this, the city is now left with 1,123 active cases, the official said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, of the latest cases, 11 patients were hospitalised during the day, taking the total number of hospitalisations to 76 in the metropolis.

At least 3,048 swab samples were tested in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of tests conducted to 1,83,97,311, it said.

The city's recovery rate stands at 98.2 per cent, while overall growth rate is at 0.014 per cent and the doubling rate is at 4,860 days.

