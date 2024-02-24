Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): A 19-year-old boy, travelling on a train, was apprehended for allegedly molesting a fellow female passenger, the police said.

The accused, identified as Deepak Parte, was apprehended by Mumbai Railway Police, the police informed, adding that the alleged incident took place while the female passenger was on the way back home from a picnic in Mumbai with her colleagues on Thursday.

Sharing further details of the incident, the police said the female passenger, a college student, arrived in Mumbai for a picnic with her colleagues.

She was on her way home by Devagiri Express after frolicking with her colleagues when the accused allegedly assaulted her sexually.

As the victim raised alarm, the co-passengers rushed to her rescue and caught hold of the accused, police said.

By then, however, the train had departed CSMT, the police said, adding that as they reached Thane station, the accused was handed over to the Railway Police.

The case was initially reported to Thane Railway Police but later transferred to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway Police.

The police registered a case under Section 354 of the IPC and arrested the accused.

Further probe is ongoing by the Government Railway Police (GRP) police.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

