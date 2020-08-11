Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A man, who got his wallet stolen in a local train in the busy city of Mumbai in 2006, received a call after 14 years from the police saying they have found it.

Hemant Padalkar had lost his wallet while travelling in a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Panvel local train in 2006, Railway Police official said.

Also Read | Noida Police Arrests 33-Year-Old Man After Be Called Emergency Number '100' And Threatened to Harm PM Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

"The wallet was found but could not be given to him as the complainant could not be located. Now, he has been located and wallet has been handed over to him," said Vishnu Kesalkar, Vashi Railway Police Station on Monday.

Providing the details of the incident, the police officer said, "The wallet of complainant Pedalkar was stolen in 2006. He had complained in Vasi police station. At that time, the wallet was recovered by arresting the accused. But the complainant was not found on his address so the wallet was not handed over to him."

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Says Issues Raised by Him 'Ideological'; Priyanka Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal on Congress Panel to Hear Grievances.

"Under a new program, police found the complainant and delivered the stolen wallet," the police officer said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)