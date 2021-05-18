Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Days after the body of a woman was found near a nullah in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, a man has been arrested for allegedly murdering her, said police on Tuesday.

Jaleel Shaikh and the woman knew each other and the latter was blackmailing him with rape threats, due to which he killed her and dumped her body near the nullah, an official said.

Shaikh was held after footage from 65 CCTV cameras in the vicinity was checked, he added.

Meanwhile, an official of nearby Kherwadi police said the murder of a 30-year-old man identified as Dhyaneshwar Upadhyay was solved with the arrest of three people on Monday night, a day after the incident took place.

