Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Santa Cruz area for allegedly mixing water in milk bags of renowned brands, an official said on Monday.

A total of 570 litres of such adulterated and unhygienic milk was recovered from accused Nagraj Saidulu Medaboyana in a raid conducted by the Economic Offences Wing, after which he was charged under the Food Safety and Standards Act, the official added.

