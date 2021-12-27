Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly running away with a minor girl to Rajasthan, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Also Read | Flipkart Smartphone Year End Sale: Apple iPhone 12 Mini Now Available at Rs 41,199; Check More Offers Here.

The man worked as a watchman in the building where the minor girl used to do cleaning and sweeping jobs, a Vakola police station official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Strangles Wife To Death Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair In Kanpur, Absconding.

"After the girl's parents filed a complaint, we held the man and his younger brother, who hid them, from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan. They have been charged with kidnapping. A medical examination will be conducted on the girl to see if she has been sexually assaulted," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)