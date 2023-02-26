Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) A man and woman were arrested for allegedly posing as sales tax officials and robbing an angadia (traditional money courier) firm staffer of Rs 32 lakh in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening near a hotel on Kalbadevi Road when the victim was going on foot to deliver Rs 32 lakh to a businessman, an official said.

"A man came to the victim and claimed to be a sales tax official. Soon the latter was joined by a woman who too said she was from the sales tax department. After some queries about the antecedents of the amount he was carrying, they took the cash in his possession as well as a mobile phone and fled," the official said.

The case was cracked within seven hours of the angadia staffer filing a complaint with LT Marg police station after CCTV footage of the area was checked and the accused were spotted, he added.

"We found out the two were security guards. They were nabbed from Mangaldas Market. They have been charged with wrongful confinement, cheating, personating public servant and other offences," he said.

