Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Mumbai police have seized mephedrone drug worth over Rs 12.50 crore from the city and arrested three persons in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

A Dongri police team, led by Assistant Inspector Prakash Linge, had nabbed Iqbal Hussain Sayyed (38) early on Thursday and recovered mephedrone worth Rs 60,000 from him, he said.

Based on the information given by Sayyed during his questioning, a raid was conducted at a hotel in Navi Mumbai, where one Abdul Waseem Shaikh was caught and mephedrone worth Rs 2.8 lakh was recovered, the official said.

"After probing the drug network for two days, we held Deepak Sanjeev Bangera (55) from Ghatkopar," he said.

A raid at Bangera's premises at Kalina in Santacruz on Saturday evening gave the police a haul of 25 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 12.50 crore, the official added.

According to him, the raid also yielded Rs 5 lakh cash and packing material, among other things.

The accused trio has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded in police custody till February 25, he said.

