Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Three people were arrested and two are wanted, while drugs, cash and gold cumulatively worth over Rs 1 crore were recovered, after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided three locations in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, the NCB raided Pattrewai Chawl in Kurla and nabbed Shahnawaz Shahid Khan and Aalam Naeem Khan, and recovered 56 grams of mephedrone and Rs 4.20 lakh cash from them, he said.

"Based on information gathered from their questioning, the NCB raided the house of a woman in Bandra West and seized 53.8 grams of mephedrone, Rs 73.72 lakh cash and 585.5 grams of gold worth Rs 29.4 lakh. Further probe into this racket led to the arrest of Ravi Arhhan Memom from Bharat Nagar area of Bandra Kurla Complex. All three have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," the official informed.

He said two women, who are the kingpin in this drug network, are still at large and efforts were on to nab them. PI ZA

