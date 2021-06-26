Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal unit has seized 500 gm of Amphetamine concealed in a kitchen appliance, which was part of a consignment heading to New Zealand, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the NCB team raided a structure in Andheri (east) on Friday and recovered the contraband, which was hidden in a fake cavity inside a induction cooker, the official said.

At least 500 gm of Amphetamine was wrapped in a black cloth and metallic sheet in the induction cooker, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard and efforts are being made to trace the source of the narcotic substance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)