Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): The body of a newborn girl was found in the toilet waste of Mumbai's Sion Hospital in Maharashtra, the police said on Thursday.

As per the Mumbai police, the doctors examined the newborn, who was declared dead on Thursday, December 8.

As per the preliminary investigation, the newborn's body was first discovered by one of the cleaning staff at the hospital.

According to the police, the cleaning staff found the garbage bag of the casualty department unsually heavy while on routine cleaning, which prompted the staff to check the insides of the bucket. The staff then found a black bag with the newborn's body.

The police have initiated a case against an unknown person and have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a similar incident, a newborn girl was found in a bag outside a hospital in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai in September this year. The infant was alive, said officials, adding that the infant was abandoned by an unidentified person outside Laxmi Hospital and was aged 4 to 5 days when she was abandoned. (ANI)

