Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Nothing suspicious was found in two unattended bags left at Dadar station on Friday, a senior railway police official said.

The owner of the bags has been traced and was being questioned, Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve said.

The two bags were found near a ticket counter on the south-end concourse at 6:20pm, leading to unease among people at the bustling station.

The railway police had deployed Bomb Squad and Dog Squad personnel but a check only found clothes, an official said.

"The standard operating procedure was followed and nothing suspicious was found in these bags," Shisve said in a statement.

More than 6,000 railway police personnel have been deployed on the sprawling suburban network in the Mumbai metropolitan region to monitor New Year celebrations.

