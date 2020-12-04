Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) The MMRDA on Friday said 35.29 per cent of the overall work of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) has been completed.

The 22-kilometre link, of which 16.6 kilometre is over sea, connects Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

MMRDA officials, while conducting a media visit, said it is on schedule to be completed by September 2022, despite the coronavirus outbreak posing hurdles.

State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said the six-lane project, from Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai, will be completed within the set deadline.

The bridge, estimated to cost Rs 17,843 crore, will reduce travel time between the two points to 40 minutes.

"With MTHL, Sewri-Worli connector, multimodal corridor between Virar and Alibaug, coastal road and proposed bridge connecting Virar to Mira Bhayander, there will be a signal- free ring road in Mumbai Metropolitan Region by 2030," said RA Rajeev, MMRDA metropolitan commissioner.

