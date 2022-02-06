Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Amitabh Bachchan and other leading personalities from the political sphere and the film industry paid their tributes to iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai on Sunday.

Mangeshkar died in a city hospital in the morning due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai in the evening.

PM Modi offered floral tributes to the singing legend when her mortal remains were brought to Shivaji Park ground in Dadar area for cremation. After paying tributes and consoling Mangeshkar's family members, the prime minister left.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Union minister Piyush Goyal, NCP president Sharad Pawar, state ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Subhash Desai, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, lyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmakers Ashutosh Gowarikar, Madhur Bhandarkar, singers Anuradha Paudwal, Mika Singh, Kailash Kher also paid their tributes at Shivaji Park.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, were among those who attended the funeral.

Prior to that, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and other prominent personalities paid their tributes to Mangeshkar at her Pedder Road residence 'Prabhu Kunj', where her body was kept before being taken to Shivaji Park.

