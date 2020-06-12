Mumbai, June 12: One death due to COVID-19 and 120 more cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 48 hours among Mumbai Police personnel.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai Police now stands at 2,028, and the positive cases in the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) stand at 82.

Also Read | No Coercive Action Be Taken Against Private Firms, Which Have Failed to Pay Full Wages During Lockdown Period, Rules SC: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

The Mumbai Police informed that out of the 2,028 positive cases, 1,233 patients have recovered and 22 deaths have been reported so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)