Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Monday's power grid failure has also affected the normal supply of water in various parts of Mumbai, prompting the civic body to ask citizens to use water judiciously.

A rare citywide power outage earlier in the day had a cascading effect on various services, including local trains, in the financial capital.

"The power supply to Bhandup-based water purification plant was affected for a few hours due to which several areas received water at a low pressure," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

The water supply to various parts of the city is expected to become normal by Tuesday afternoon, it stated. PTI

