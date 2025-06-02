Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Mumbai city received heavy rainfall on Monday. Rain lashed several parts of the city.

The India Meterological Department IMD earlier today predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of occasional light spells of rain in the city and suburbs for today.

The IMD said that maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, on May 28, Mumbai city received heavy rainfall.

The IMD said that quantitatively, the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 106 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of +-4 percent, indicating that above normal rainfall is most likely over the country as a whole during the monsoon season (June to September), 2025.

"The southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September, 2025) rainfall is most likely to be above normal over Central India and South Peninsular India (>106% of LPA), normal over Northwest India (92-108% of LPA) and below normal over Northeast India (

