Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Mumbai recorded 973 new COVID-19 cases on Friday to take its infection tally to 7,09,941, while 24 fatalities pushed the death toll to 14,989, a civic official said.

It was the fifth day in a row when the rise in the cases was less than 1,000, including Thursday when 961 infections were reported along with 27 deaths.

The discharge of 1,207 people in the last 24 hours took the recovery count to 6,76,400, or 95 per cent of the overall tally, leaving the country's financial capital with active caseload of 16,347.

With 27,351 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 63,71,996.

The number of cases grew by 0.13 per cent between May 28 and June 3, while the time taken for the caseload to double stood at 515 days, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

There are 31 containment zones and 126 sealed buildings in the city.

The highest single-day addition of cases in Mumbai was on April 4 this year when 11,163 people were detected with the infection, while May 1 saw a record 90 deaths.

