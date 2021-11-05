Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Mumbai reported 262 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday.

With 269 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 7,34,859.

The recovery rate climbed to 97 per cent. As per the Municipal corporation, 115,83, 905 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the city since the onset of the pandemic.

At present, there are 3,370 active cases in the city. The death toll has reached 16, 265 in Mumbai. (ANI)

