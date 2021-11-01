Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Mumbai has reported 315 fresh COVID-19 infections and 429 recoveries in the past 24 hours, said Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai today, Pednekar said, "315 new infections, 429 recoveries were reported in Mumbai in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the city is 3,849."

Meanwhile, India has reported 12,514 new COVID-19 cases and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The country's active caseload stands at 1,58,817 and a total of 1,06,31,24,205 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. (ANI)

