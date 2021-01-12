Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) On the second day in a row, Mumbai on Tuesday reported less than 500 coronavirus positive cases, while seven people died, the city civic body said.

With the addition of 473 fresh cases, Mumbai's cumulative COVID-19 count reached 2,99,796 while the death toll mounted to 11,202.

Mumbai had reported 434 coronavirus positive cases and nine deaths the day before, the civic body said.

With 13,250 new tests conducted on Tuesday for coronavirus, the overall number of the samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 25,18,221.

A total of 440 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in Mumbai to 2,80,322, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The number of active cases in Mumbai rose marginally to 7,390 from 7,364 casesthe day before.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the megapolis now stands at 365 days, while the growth rate of such cases is 0.21 per cent, the BMC said.

