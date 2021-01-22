Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported 482 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the infection tally to 3,05,131 and toll to 11,285, an official said.

The metropolis currently has 6,642 active cases as 2,86,507 people, or 94 per cent of the total caseload, have recovered, including 697 during the day, he added.

The case doubling time is 447 days, while the daily growth rate is 0.21 per cent, he said.

A total of 165 containment zones have been created and 2,216 buildings sealed to prevent the spread of the virus, he said.

With 15,673 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests conducted in Mumbai went up to 26,73,341, the official said.

