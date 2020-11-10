Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Mumbai reported 535 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 2,65,677, the city civic body said.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the death toll in Mumbai increased to 10,481 with 19 fatalities getting recorded in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Chainpur Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BSP’s Mohd Zama Khan Wins, Elected as MLA.

According to the BMC, the number of recovered patients increased to 2,38,086, about 90 per cent of the tally, with 1,057 more people discharged from hospitals during the day.

Presently, Mumbai has 16,374 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

Also Read | ‘Mission Shakti’ Becoming The Basis Of Women’s Independence.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the city stood at over 16.36 lakh.

According to the BMC, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city went up to 233 days, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has dropped to 0.30 per cent.

The city has 498 containment zones and 6,085 sealed buildings, it said.

The civic body seals buildings or declares an area as a containment zone after one or more COVID-19 patients are detected there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)