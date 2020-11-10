The mission of the vigilant Yogi government for women's safety, honor and self-reliance is baring fruits. Under the campaign, self-reliance of the women of the city along with the rural women is getting a new and strong footing. Women are becoming self-reliant by joining the mainstream of employment due to self-help groups.

Raj Kumari Maurya of Lucknow's Gram Panchayat Amlauli Mall Block formed the Ujala Self Help Group by adding 14 poor families, after which the income of these families dependent on farming has increased from 20 to 40 thousand rupees per month. Mission Shakti: Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates 1,535 Women Help Desks in UP Police Stations.

Mushrooms, family income increased due to animal husbandry

Maurya informed that in the year 2018, for cucumber cultivation she took a loan of Rs 100 and for the first time it earned her Rs 8,000. Mushrooms, gourd, peas, beans, beets, spinach, tomatoes and animal husbandry are now earning Rs 45,100 per month where she along with with her family members work for. She added that 2,000 women are attached to the group who are now taking good care of their families by farming and animal husbandry.

Training women

Having been trained herself under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, she is now training women by setting up a farmers school. Ujala is giving information about farming, farming and animal husbandry to women associated with self-help groups through Chaupal.

515 women join 191 self-help groups

Deputy Commissioner of Self-Employment Sukhraj Bandhu informed that there are 495 village panchayats in Lucknow whhich include 515 women from 191 self-help groups. Teams have been formed in nearby areas including Rahimabad, Mohanlalganj, Gudamba, Nigoha with the aim of making women and daughters self-supporting.

Abhinav becomes the support of poor women

Abhinav Shukla is working to make Yogi government's plans at the grassroots for making women self-empowered through a door-to-door campaign. This is making the women folk self-reliant in Block Asoha of Utaura village in Unnao district. Under the NGO, those rural women are being trained to start small businesses like organic farming, cow dung, light strings, designer decorative items, spices, pickles, papad.

He told that every woman is getting six thousand to 10,000 income per month by joining small cottage businesses. Along with this, 10,000 dung diyas have been prepared by 200 women for Deepawali festival which are selling well in the markets. In Sitapur in the capital, financially weaker women are being given free training in small cottage trade related works.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).