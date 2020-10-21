Bihar, October 20: Chainpur Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the 243 legislative assemblies of Bihar. It comes under Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. Chainpur comprises Community Blocks of Chand, Chainpur, Adhaura and Bhagwanpur. Voting for Chainpur election will take place on October 28 in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Counting of votes for the Bihar polls will take place on November 10.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases. Phase 1 voting will take place on October 28 in 71 Assembly constituencies. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Chainpur constituency was won by Brij Kishor of Bind constituency. Fatuha Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The contesting candidates for 2020 polls are Deendalayal Singh Kushwaha from Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party, Prakash Kumar Singh from Congress party, Brij Kisore Bind from BJP party among other contesting candidates.

As per the seat-sharing agreement of Mahagathbandhan, the RJD is contesting 121 seats, Congress 70 and Left parties have been allotted 29 seats. The BJP is contesting 121 seats, while its ally JD(U) has been given 122 seats.

Nitish Kumar became the chief minister forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party after its previous attempt to form a stable government with Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress did not last long. Bihar Assembly elections 2020 will be conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the necessary guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

