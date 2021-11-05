Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, multiple fire calls were reported at Maharashtra's Mumbai Fire Brigade.

It included incidents at Marol, Sahar Road in Andheri and Kurar village in Malad.

"Fire fighting engines and water tanks were rushed to the spots. No details about the casualties yet," Mumbai Fire Brigade.

As many as 12 fire calls in Thane city were also reported on Thursday evening, Thane Municipal Corporation informed.

"The situation is under control. No injuries reported so far," it added. (ANI)

