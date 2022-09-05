Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported 173 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, which took the tally to 11,46,440 and the toll to 19,711, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by 349 in the last 24 hours to reach 11,23,958, which left the metropolis with 2,771 active cases, he said.

Of the new cases, only 27 were hospitalised, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

A total of 1,81,29,862 samples have been examined for coronavirus so far in Mumbai, including 5,352 in the last 24 hours, he added.

The recovery rate is 98 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases between August 29 and September 4 stood at 0.036 per cent.

The case doubling time stood at 1,962 days for Mumbai, as per the BMC data.

