Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) The financial capital on Saturday reported 262 new coronavirus positive cases and six deaths, taking the tally of infections to 7,39,069 and the toll to 15,985, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Notably, slums and chawls in Mumbai have become containment-free zones. Only 26 buildings in the city remain sealed.

As compared to Friday, Mumbai witnessed a marginal decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 cases and a rise in fatalities. The city had recorded 285 COVID-19 infections and four deaths the previous day.

Notably, on the sixth day in a row, the number of new infections in the megapolis remained under 300. This is the 8th occasion in August when the number of daily cases remained sub-300 in Mumbai.

With 36,471 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai reached 86,16,555, the official said.

With 323 patients discharged from hospitals during the day, the overall number of recoveries in the financial capital rose to 7,17,775, leaving the city with 2,879 active cases.

Mumbai's average recovery rate now stands at 97 per cent and the doubling rate improved to 1,860 days.

The average growth rate of cases for the period between August 7 to August 13 was 0.04 per cent, the official added.

