Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday reported 4,758 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 4,09,320, the city civic body said, adding that the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened to 50 days.

With 10 patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the toll in the megapolis mounted to 11,671, a civic official said, adding that the city has witnessed 71 casualties since March 23.

As per a report prepared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened from 90 days recorded a week ago to the current 50 days.

"Going by the growth rate in the last one week, we expect the (case) figures to double in the next 50 days. If the trend continues, the doubling ratio could shrink further," the official said.

Between March 23 and 30, the city added 39,894 coronavirus positive cases, which is a high number going by the available health infrastructure.

On Tuesday, 3,034 people were discharged from hospitals during the day in Mumbai, taking the count of recoveries to 3,47,530, the official said, adding that the city is now left with 49,167 active cases.

The city had 27,672 active patients on March 23.

At least 24,464 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in Mumbai so far to 40,41,810, the official said.

As per the official data, the civic body conducted 2,87,710 more tests since March 23.

While the recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 85 per cent, the growth rate between March 23 to 29 is 1.34 per cent.

The recovery rate a week ago was 90 per cent, while the overall growth rate was 0.74 per cent between March 16 to March 22, as per the BMC.

The doubling rate in the same period has worsened from 90 days on March 23 to 50 days on March 30, the official said.

The city currently has 69 active containment zones and 602 sealed buildings.

