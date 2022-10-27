Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Mumbai on Thursday reported 59 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,53,642, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,738, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was a drop from the 81 cases reported a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

Only 10 of the new cases required hospitalisation, including two needing oxygen support, he said, adding that the number of people on oxygen support in the city now stood at nine.

The recovery count increased by 147 and reached 11,33,254, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 650, he said.

So far, 1,84,38,166 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 2,495 in the last 24 hours, as per BMC data.

It also revealed the recovery rate was 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between October 19 and 26 was 0.009 percent.

The caseload doubling time stood at 7,632, up from 6,941 days on Wednesday.

