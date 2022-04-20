Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday saw an increase in COVID-19 cases with the addition of 98 new infections that took the tally to 10,58,982, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The toll, however, remained unchanged at 19,562, as no fresh fatalities were reported during the day, the official said.

The city has been witnessing a rise in infections over the last couple of days, after it recorded 83 and 34 cases on Tuesday and Monday respectively.

As per the bulletin issued by the civic body, of the latest cases, 96 patients were asymptomatic and none of the infected persons have been admitted to hospitals.

At least 9,514 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far to 168,08,907, it was stated.

With the positivity rate at 0.010 per cent and recovery rate at 98 per cent, the city currently has 415 active cases, the bulletin stated.

The count of recoveries has reached 10,39,005, as 73 patients were discharged from hospitals, it said.

