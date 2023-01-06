Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported nine COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,151, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,746, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally is a slight rise from the seven cases reported a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The recovery count increased by five to touch 11,35,376, leaving the metropolis with 29 active cases, he added.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent, while the caseload doubling time was 2,18,342 days.

So far, 1,86,49,078 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 2,612 in the last 24 hours.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between December 30 to January 5 is 0.0003 per cent, as per civic data.

