Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday logged two COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,247, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

The recovery count is 11,35,489 and the active caseload is 11, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, while the caseload doubling time stands at 4,54,917 days, as per BMC data.

So far, 1,87,06,429 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,766 in the last 24 hours.

The growth rate of cases between January 22 and 28 was 0.0001 per cent, as per civic data.

