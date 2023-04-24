Mumbai, April 24: A 72-year-old man died in a swimming pool in Goregaon in Mumbai after another person jumped on him from a height, a police official said on Monday. Mumbai Shocker: Senior Citizen Dies After Being Hit With Tubelight on Head During Argument Over Loud Music in Ghatkopar.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Ozon swimming pool in Goregaon West and the deceased has been identified as Vishnu Samant, the official said. Mumbai: Elderly Man Slips While Trying to Board BEST Bus Near Nair Hospital, Dies in Hospital.

"He sustained injuries to his neck and other parts of the body. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. On his wife's complaint, the 20-year-old person who jumped into the pool from a height has been charged with causing death by negligence," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)