Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) A police sub-inspector and one more person were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Tuesday.

PSI Bharat Dhembare of Charkop police station in the metropolis had demanded a bribe from a civic contractor who had been booked in a case, he said.

"The contractor had deployed clean-up marshals to collect fines from people not wearing masks as mandated during the coronavirus outbreak. They had fined a man in Kandivali's Mahavir Nagar area and the kin of the latter reached the contractor's home on December 11 and picked up a fight," he said.

"The man who was fined was injured in the scuffle and a case was filed against the contractor, his two brothers and others for assault and they were arrested. They got bail and when they approached Dhembare to get back electronic equipments that were seized as part of the probe, the PSI demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 and a bottle of whisky," he added.

After a trap was laid, Dhembare and one more person was arrested on Monday, the official said.

