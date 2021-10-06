Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): Following heavy rain and thunderstorm in Navi Mumbai, a technical snag was reported on up trans harbour line near Airoli station on Wednesday evening, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway Shivaji M Sutar.

"Technical snag in the overhead wire after heavy rain and thundering near Airoli station on UP Trans -Harbour line @Central_Railway from 6.20 pm. Will keep you updated," he tweeted.

Also Read | JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021 Declared by NTA, Candidates Can Check Their Scores Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"Due to heavy rain n thundering, there are intermittent problems in holding the overhead wire in Karjat- Kalyan and Kasra - Kalyan sections @Central_Railway," he added.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway also tweeted, "Technical snag in the overhead wire after heavy rain and thundering near Airoli station on UP Trans -Harbour line @Central_Railway from 6.20 pm. Will keep you updated." (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 'My Father Was a Fighter', Says Shraddha Bindroo, Daughter of ML Bindroo Who Was Shot Dead by Terrorists in Srinagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)