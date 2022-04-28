Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has written a letter to the Central Industrial Security Force's Director General to look into the role of the CISF personnel who were accompanying BJP leader Kirit Somaiya when the latter's SUV was allegedly attacked outside a police station here last week, an official said on Thursday.

Former BJP MP Somaiya enjoys 'Z plus' category CISF security cover.

In the letter written on Tuesday, Pandey asked the CISF's director general what their personnel were doing when the alleged incident took place, the official said.

Somaiya had gone to the Khar police station on Saturday evening to meet arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana when some Shiv Sena supporters allegedly hurling water bottles and footwear on the BJP leader's car.

The BJP leader had later tweeted that he was injured in the attack by "Shiv Sena goons" and was going to the Bandra police station to file a complaint.

Based on Somaiya's complaint, the police had registered an FIR and later arrested former Mumbai mayor Vishwananth Mahadeshwar and three other Shiv Sena members for allegedly vandalising the BJP leader's car.

A delegation led by Somaiya had later met officials of the Union home ministry in connection with the incident.

