Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) A three-month-old baby girl was allegedly kidnapped and thrown into a creek by two persons, one of them a transgender, after the child's parents refused to give in to their demand for some cash, coconut and a saree in Cuffe Parade area of south Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The matter came to light in the morning when the body of the infant, who went missing on Thursday evening, was spotted in the creek, an official said.

According to the police, the accused, one of them a transgender, had visited the infant's home to bless her and had demanded a gift of some cash, coconut and a saree from the parents, who refused.

A heated argument ensued, following which the accused kidnapped the baby on Thursday evening and threw her into the creek, the official said, adding that the child's family launched a search and subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

Initially, a case of kidnapping was registered, but section 302 (murder) was added later when the child's body was recovered, he said.

The police had launched a hunt for the accused, who have since been arrested, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

