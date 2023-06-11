Dadar (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Two people died and three were seriously injured after a speeding car rammed into a tree in Mumbai's Dadar area on Sunday, said the police.

"Two people died and three were injured after a speeding car rammed into a tree in Mumbai's Dadar area. The five people were going home after a party. Two people died, and three were badly injured," added Dadar Police officials.

The injured victims have been identified as Sudarshan, Kevin Pillai, and Saad Iqbal Ansari. While the two dead have been identified as Sunil Dattawani and Satish Yadav. The injured are in critical condition and undergoing treatment.

"Three people injured in the accident were identified as Sudarshan, Kevin Pillai, and Saad Iqbal Ansari. Police, with the help of locals, admitted the injured to the nearby KEM Hospital. The condition of all three is critical, and all three are undergoing treatment, while Sunil Dattawani and Satish Yadav died in the accident," said Dadar Police officials.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

