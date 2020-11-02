Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi increased to 3,617 with the addition of 11 new cases on Monday, according to a senior BMC official.

The official said 3,152 COVID-19 patients in the densely populated locality have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.

He said the slum-dominated area has only 156 active COVID-19 cases at present.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stopped sharing coronavirus death figures from Dharavi, which is spread across 2.5 square km and has a population of more than 6.5 lakh.

