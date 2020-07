Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): As many as eight new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dharavi on Friday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the total number of cases in the area now stands at 2,309, including 551 active cases and 84 deaths.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 2,520 New COVID-19 Cases and 59 Deaths Today, Overall Count 94,695: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

India reported the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The country's coronavirus count has risen to 6,25,544 cases of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech Vice-President Dr V.K. Srinivas Takes First Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine? COVAXIN Developer Refutes Claim, Here's a Fact Check.

While 379 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths due to the infection to 18,213. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)