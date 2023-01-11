Mumbai, January 11: A threat call was received at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on Tuesday in which the unknown caller threatened to blow up the school. Mumbai: Man Threatens Bomb Blast in City Similar to 1993 and Riots; Arrested From Malad.

According to Mumbai Police, a call was received at 4:30 pm on the landline of the school. The caller claimed to have planted a time bomb at the school. After this, the caller disconnected. Soon after, the school informed the local police.

Based on the school's complaint, a case was registered against the unknown caller under sections 505 (1) (B) and 506 of the IPC at BKC police station. Police have started an investigation. Bengaluru Bomb Threat: Email of Bomb Plantation in Private School in Karnataka Creates Panic; Bomb Squad, Sniffer Dogs Rushed To Spot.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police said it has traced the caller and will arrest the accused soon. In October last year, a threat call was received at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital during which the unknown caller threatened to blow up the hospital and issued death threats to the Ambani family.

