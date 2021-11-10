Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the financial capital crossed 1.5 crore on Wednesday, the city civic body said.

Also Read | HP TET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at hpbose.org.

A total of 1,50,67,883 doses, including the first and the second doses, have been administered so far in Mumbai till 6.30 pm on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

The milestone of administering 50 lakh jabs in Mumbai was achieved on June 26 and the feat of administering one core jabs was achieved on September 4, 2021, it said.

Also Read | Chandigarh: Elderly Woman Duped of Gold Jewellery By Two Fraudsters.

However, about 92,36,500 eligible citizens are yet to be vaccinated (with both doses) in the jurisdiction of the BMC. Of them, 92,04,950 citizens or 99 per cent have taken the first jab.

A total of 58,62,933 citizens have taken the second dose of vaccine till 6:30 PM on Wednesday.

The 1.5 crore vaccine doses include the jabs administered at vaccinations centres run by the BMC, the state government and private facilities.

In Mumbai, the vaccination drive began on January 16. Initially, health workers were inoculated. Gradually, frontline workers, senior citizens above 60 years and citizens in the age group of 45 to 59 years with comorbidities, citizens above 45 years of age were covered. The people in the age group of 18 to 45 years became eligible for vaccination on May 1, 2021.

As of Wednesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 caseload and the death toll stood at 7,58,536 and 16,285, respectively, a civic official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)