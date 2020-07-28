Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) The Tulsi lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the metropolis, has overflowed due to incessant rains in Mumbai, including its catchment area, in the last few days, the civic body said on Tuesday.

The lake in suburban Mumbai started overflowing on Monday (July 27) around noon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

Tulsi is one of the smallest lakes in Mumbai, having a storage capacity of 8,046 million litres. The city gets 18 million litres of water from the lake everyday.

Due to rains in the catchment area of the Tulsi lake in the last few days, it hasoverflowed, said a BMC official.

According to the BMC, last year the lake overflowed little early on July 12, and on July 9 in 2018, August 14 in 2017 and on July 19 in 2016.

The lake, built in 1879, has a catchment area of 6.67 km and is located in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, along with the Vihar lake, which also supplies water to the city.

When the Tulsi lake overflows, its water goes into the Vihar lake.

Apart from Tulsi and Vihar, the city receives water supply from Bhatsa, Tansa, lower Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna dams all located in Thane district, and Upper Vaitarna dam located in Nashik district.

The Pawai lake, another reservoir in the city, overflowed earlier this month, but its water is not used for drinking, according to the BMC official.

