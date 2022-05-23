New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday granted three days police custody of Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal in the Mundka fire tragedy case.

Delhi police has sought the custody of Goyals for recovery of the list of employees who were working there prior to the incident.

Manish Lakra, Harish and Varun Goyal were produced in the court after five days of judicial custody.

Metropolitan magistrate Udita Jain Garg granted three days of police custody to interrogate Goyals for recovery of documents and other evidence.

The court on Monday sent the landlord Manish Lakra into judicial custody for 14 days.

An application seeking three days of police custody remand of the accused was moved by Inspector Gulshan Nagpal.

He submitted that the police found 27 dead bodies out of which eight were identified. The remaining bodies are yet to be identified. There were 45 people working prior to the fire incident.

He submitted for this purpose we required the list of employees who were working in the factory prior to the fire incident. Many workers were from other states. For this reason, their custody is also required.

The counsel appeared on behalf of Goyals had earlier also opposed their police custody remand.

The counsel had submitted that the magisterial inquiry has been called by Delhi Government and it is going on. In this situation, police custody is not required.

A massive fire had occurred in a factory in Mundka that claimed 27 lives. (ANI)

