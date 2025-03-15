Munger (Bihar) [India], March 15 (ANI): Guddu Yadav, one of the accused in the murder of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), was shot in the leg by police after he snatched a constable's weapon during an operation, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred when a police team from the Mufassil police station was on its way to arrest the accused based on information provided by a previously detained suspect. However, the police vehicle met with an accident, injuring the Station House Officer (SHO) and four others.

Amid the commotion, Guddu Yadav managed to seize a constable's weapon, prompting a struggle with the police. In an act of self-defense, the police fired at him, injuring his leg. He was immediately taken into custody and is currently receiving treatment at Sadar Hospital.

"The police vehicle met with an accident, injuring the police personnel. Taking advantage of the situation, one of the accused, Guddu Yadav, snatched a police personnel's rifle and aimed at the police team. The police fired in self-defence and shot him in the feet. He is the main accused in the murder case. Four people, including a woman, have been arrested so far," SP Syed Imran Masood said.

Four people, including a woman, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder case of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh in Munger, Bihar, said an official on Saturday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Imran Masood said the accused had been identified as Ranveer Yadav, Guddu Yadav, Vikas Yadav, and a woman of the same family.

According to SP Syed Imran Masood, the remaining suspects will be arrested soon. Four people, including a woman, have been arrested so far.

"An unfortunate incident took place with ASI Santosh Kumar yesterday in which he lost his life. His mortal remains have been brought here. Our teams had been conducting raids since last night, and four people were arrested... A team was moving to arrest the remaining accused at the directions of those arrested... The police vehicle met with an accident, injuring the police personnel. Taking advantage of the situation, one of the accused, Guddu Yadav, snatched a police personnel's rifle and aimed at the police team. The police fired in self-defence and shot him in the feet... He is the main accused in the murder case... Four people, including a woman, have been arrested so far... Ranveer Yadav, Guddu Yadav, Vikas Yadav and other members of the family are involved...," said SP Syed Imran Masood. (ANI)

