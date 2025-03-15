Munger (Bihar) [India], March 15 (ANI): Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rakesh Kumar on Saturday said that seven people have been identified as accused in the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh, with five already in police custody.

Speaking on the incident, DIG Kumar stated that ASI Singh had gone to pacify a dispute between two parties when he was attacked. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Patna.

Also Read | Nadia Shocker: Man Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter in West Bengal Over 'Illicit Relationship' of His Wife, Arrested.

"ASI Santosh Kumar Singh went to pacify a dispute between two parties yesterday evening... He was attacked. He was brought to the hospital, and he lost his life in Patna during treatment... A total of seven people have been identified as accuse,d and five of them have been accused... One of the accused, Guddu Yadav, was injured when police shot at him in self-defence...," the DIG said.

He further stated that efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

Also Read | Grenade Attack in Punjab: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Hurl Grenade at Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar; Cops Suspect Pakistan Hand (Watch Video).

Earlier today, Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Imran Masood said the accused had been identified as Ranveer Yadav, Guddu Yadav, Vikas Yadav, and a woman of the same family.

The SP said that the mortal remains of the deceased ASI Santosh Kumar Singh were brought for the last rites by his family.

Police teams had been conducting raids to arrest those involved in the incident that took place in the Nandlalpur village of Munger in Holi (March 14).

"An unfortunate incident took place with ASI Santosh Kumar yesterday in which he lost his life. His mortal remains have been brought here. Our teams had been conducting raids since last night, and four people were arrested. A team was moving to arrest the remaining accused at the directions of those arrested," said the SP.

Speaking about the arrests, the SP said, "The police vehicle met with an accident, injuring the police personnel. Taking advantage of the situation, one of the accused, Guddu Yadav, snatched a police personnel's rifle and aimed at the police team. The police fired in self-defence and shot him in the feet. He is the main accused in the murder case. Four people, including a woman, have been arrested so far." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)