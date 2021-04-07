Thane/Palghar, Apr 7 (PTI) A man who has been on the run for the last 16 months after he was booked in a murder case, has been arrested from Bhayanadar area in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was booked along with his two accomplices in December 2019 for allegedly killing a 63-year-old woman in Virar during the burglary and fled with jewellery and cash totalling Rs 7,28,280, an officer said.

Police had already arrested two accused in the case and looking for the mastermind of the crime.

He was arrested on Tuesday from Bhayandar area.

The accused told the police that he came to Bhayandar to kill a woman he had married in 2006 fearing that she might reveal his identity to the police, the officer added.

