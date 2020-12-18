Indore, Dec 18 (PTI) A day after a Special Armed Force (SAF) constable and his wife were found killed in a gruesome manner at their house here, the police on Friday arrested the couple's minor daughter and her boyfriend for the crime.

The slain couple were opposed to their daughter's relationship, which led to the murder, a senior police official said.

Constable Jyotiprasad Sharma (45) and his wife Neelam (43) were killed with a sharp-edged weapon when they were in deep sleep, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harinarayan Chari Mishra told reporters.

After committing the crime, the constable's daughter and her lover Dhananjay Yadav (20) escaped on a motorcycle to Mandsaur and were planning to go to Rajasthan, he said.

"The Sharma couple were strongly opposed to their daughter's relations with Yadav alias DJ, and therefore the duo hatched a conspiracy to eliminate them," he said.

The girl opened the door of her house around 4 AM on Thursday to let Yadav inside and also switched off CCTV cameras in front of the residence, he said.

Yadav hit the couple with a heavy sharp-edged weapon, he said.

During interrogation both the accused admitted that they committed the murder, the DIG said.

They thought that if they merely ran away, her father, who was a policeman, would easily track them down, so they decided to kill the couple, the senior official said.

During the questioning, the girl did not expresse any remorse and further probe was on, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)